TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic incident was reported on I-70 eastbound near Lawrence.

Traffic was seen backed up due to a car fire on I-70 eastbound at mile marker 193, which is 6 miles west of the Lawrence area.

13 News WIBW-TV will update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.