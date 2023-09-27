TPS hosts Indigenous Family Night at KCDC

Students from Pre-K to 5th grade were invited to participate.
Students from Pre-K to 5th grade were invited to participate.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools invited families to celebrate Native American culture Tuesday night at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

The district held the celebration to honor the cultures and heritage of different Indigenous tribes while offering opportunities to learn more about them. The kids were also able to enjoy the exhibits currently up at the Discovery Center.

Families from all backgrounds appreciated the chance to come together.

“I feel like it is very important to learn about our culture and have a night together,” Jasenta Negrete, one of the mothers at the vent, said. “I think it’s really nice they put this event together so we can come out here as mothers and be with our kids and have fun.”

