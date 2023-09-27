Topeka Zoo director to leave after 13 years in position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley announced he will be leaving the position in November after leading the Zoo for the last 13 years.

“You know we’re standing here at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center, there’s no place that makes me happier,” said Wiley. “It’s kind of with bittersweet emotions that today I announced my resignation.”

Wiley said he has accepted an offer to oversee the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas.

He also said it was difficult breaking the news to his staff.

“Sharing this type of news is hard. We’ve all been in it together so it was a little emotional, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Wiley has overseen continued expansion since taking over as Topeka Zoo director in 2010, including popular attractions like the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden and the Giraffe and Friends exhibit, along with events like Zoo Lights and Brew at the Zoo.

“The Topeka Zoo in this community is a symbol of pride. It’s more than just recreation, it’s more than just entertainment. It’s about being part of a cause, being part of a mission, and it’s about bringing people and families together in a place that you can just imagine being in a different world,” Wiley said.

As he prepares to leave the capital city, Wiley said he’s proud of what he’s been able to achieve as director, but notes none of it would have been possible without the people around him.

“It’s been great watching and being part of the transition of things that occurred here. One of the things I’m most proud of is all of those accomplishments were always a group effort. There’s not a single thing that I did by myself here.”

Wiley’s last day as Topeka Zoo director will be November 10.

He said the Zoo hasn’t began the process of searching for his successor.

