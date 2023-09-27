TARC unveils new playground equipment, presents awards at Fall Gathering

TARC Children’s Service held its annual Fall Gathering Event Tuesday night, where they unveiled a new handicap-accessible merry-go-round.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka service organization took time to thank those supporting its mission.

TARC is a not-for-profit organization that offers support and services to people with developmental disabilities.

TARC Children’s Service held its annual Fall Gathering Event Tuesday night, where they unveiled a new handicap-accessible merry-go-round.

“That merry-go-round is accessible to all children,” Kelly Frantz-Langford, TARC Children Services Dept. Director, said. “A person with a wheelchair could roll up, there’s a bench if you need a little more support. After watching children this afternoon, it’s a huge hit. We are so grateful to 20/30 Club.”

The group also handed out its yearly awards, including to Shaner Early learning teacher Ms. Shelley Couch, and dedicated its newly installed playground equipment to former TARC Director Cathie Hutchins.

