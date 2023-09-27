TARC unveils new playground equipment, presents awards at Fall Gathering

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka service organization took time to thank those supporting its mission.

TARC is a not-for-profit organization that offers support and services to people with developmental disabilities.

TARC Children’s Service held its annual Fall Gathering Event Tuesday night, where they unveiled a new handicap-accessible merry-go-round.

“That merry-go-round is accessible to all children,” Kelly Frantz-Langford, TARC Children Services Dept. Director, said. “A person with a wheelchair could roll up, there’s a bench if you need a little more support. After watching children this afternoon, it’s a huge hit. We are so grateful to 20/30 Club.”

The group also handed out its yearly awards, including to Shaner Early learning teacher Ms. Shelley Couch, and dedicated its newly installed playground equipment to former TARC Director Cathie Hutchins.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.