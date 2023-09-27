Students to gather before school Wednesday for annual ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students across the Topeka area are expected to join young people around the world on Wednesday morning for an annual event at which they offer prayers for their friends, schools, communities and governmental leaders.

The student-led “See You at the Pole” event, which started in 1990 in Burleson, Texas, is scheduled to take place before classes begin Wednesday morning at campuses across the United States and in some 64 nations around the world, including Canada, South Korea, Japan, Turkey and the Ivory Coast.

During the event, which typically lasts about 15 minutes, students gather around flagpoles outside their schools, where many hear the reading of Scripture passages and sing worship songs before heading into their buildings for classes.

Each year, an estimated 1 million students from around the world participate in “See You at the Pole” gatherings.

According to the “See You at the Pole” website, Bible clubs, weekly prayer meetings and other ministries have begun on campuses where students participated in the event.

