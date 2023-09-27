Special needs softball league wraps up season

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Unified Softball League wrapped up its season.

The league consists of eight teams of 12 athletes with developmental disabilities, who are each paired with volunteers to ensure they’re staying safe and having fun.

Tuesday night was the last of eight weeks for the league.

And of course, 13′s own Eric Ives coached his team, the WIBW All-Stars, for the 18th season.

