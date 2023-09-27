Scooter’s Coffee brings back Courage Cookie to support breast cancer research

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scooter’s Coffee is bringing back the Courage Cookie to support breast cancer awareness and research.

Scooter’s Coffee officials said breast cancer is now the most common cancer worldwide with an estimated 2.3 million cases each year, impacting women and men. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Scooter’s Coffee is offering its popular Courage Cookie and will donate a portion of the proceeds to The Pink Agenda to help fund lifesaving breast cancer research.

Scooter’s Coffee officials indicated they have partnered with The Pink Agenda since 2020. The nonprofit is committed to raising funds for breast cancer research and care. Through Oct. 31, Scooter’s Coffee customers can support this research by purchasing the customer-favorite Courage Cookie and/or by adding a donation to their order - the donations and 20% of the cookie sales directly support breast cancer research

Scooter’s Coffee officials said baked from scratch in the kitchens of Scooter’s Coffee affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, the Courage Cookie is a sugar cookie with savory cream crease frosting and pink sprinkles - pink is the color that symbolizes breast cancer awareness. The cookies were created specifically to raise funds for research and awareness.

“Scooter’s Coffee is proud to once again partner with The Pink Agenda to join in the fight against breast cancer. Courage is an important core value at our company, and we extend heartfelt compassion to those battling breast cancer as they show incredible courage every day,” said Bill Black, Chief Community Officer at Scooter’s Coffee. “We love how our valued customers get behind this important cause, and we thank our franchisees and employees for making it happen. To The Pink Agenda – thank you – for your dedication and incredible work to end this disease.”

Scooter’s Coffee officials said due to significant progress in breast cancer research, there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. The Pink Agenda funds four major research projects through its strategic partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). These projects aim to improve survivorship and treatment approaches; eliminate disparities in access to care in ethnically diverse communities; investigate risk factors to inform preventative strategies; and understand genetic risks.

“We deeply appreciate the Scooter’s Coffee commitment to this critical cause, and the heart-warming generosity of its customers, franchise owners and employees,” said Serra Eken, Managing Director at The Pink Agenda. “With the support of Scooter’s Coffee, The Pink Agenda can continue funding groundbreaking research and care needed to save lives while raising awareness. We continue to strive to engage people today to find tomorrow’s cure.”

Since 2020, Scooter’s Coffee officials said they have donated nearly $400,000 to The Pink Agenda and sold more than 666,000 Courage Cookies across its 29-state footprint.

Scooter’s Coffee officials noted to help fund this research, stop by your local Scooter’s Coffee to purchase a Courage Cookie, and/or add a donation to your order.

