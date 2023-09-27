Potential funding cuts concern groups that support sexual and domestic violence awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence (KCSDV) relies on funds from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) to help keep shelters and programs operational.

KCSDV Executive Director, Michelle McCormick, said those funds make a huge impact and the thought of not having them concerns her.

“If the funds are reduced to our agencies and those other agencies, that is a domino effect,” said McCormick. “Unfortunately I would predict that we would see an increase in, potentially, the severity of these things.”

KCSDV said it’s facing a potential 40% funding cut from congress. They worry it could mean fewer services through local programs like the YWCA of Northeast Kansas Center for Safety and Empowerment.

CSE Program Director, Becca Spielman, said funding cuts impacts those most vulnerable.

“The whole point of our work is to make sure that survivors are safe and they have access to safe and confidential services,” said Spielman.

McCormick said people can reach out to their local programs for ways to offer support.

Whether it’s a financial contribution or volunteering — any help is appreciated.

“We aren’t talking just about dollars and cents. We’re talking about the real lives of people who have already experienced so much hardship,” stated McCormick. “I want to make sure that we understand the value of these services and that we use our resources appropriately to make sure this doesn’t happen in Kansas.”

Leaders said people who experience sexual or domestic violence should understand a multitude of resources are available.

“Everyone knows someone whose been touched by this issue,” said McCormick. “I think in the past there has been a real focus on an individual response but there’s also a community response that’s needed.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual or domestic violence — you can call the Kansas Crisis Hotline (888)-END-ABUSE or (888)-363-2287

