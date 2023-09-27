Police warn residents of training exercise in Southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Southeast Topeka have been warned they have no need to worry about an increased police presence in the area.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Wednesday, Sept. 27, officers will be in the area of SE 27th and Adams St. as they continue a training event.

TPD noted that law enforcement officials will remain in the area until 2 p.m.

Residents who do notice an increased police presence should not be alarmed.

