Police warn residents of training exercise in Southeast Topeka

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Southeast Topeka have been warned they have no need to worry about an increased police presence in the area.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Wednesday, Sept. 27, officers will be in the area of SE 27th and Adams St. as they continue a training event.

TPD noted that law enforcement officials will remain in the area until 2 p.m.

Residents who do notice an increased police presence should not be alarmed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City
Topeka Zoo director announces resignation
Parents express their concerns after their child was left, unnoticed for several hours, on a...
Parents voice frustrations after their 7-year-old was left on school bus for hours
Crews pull a vehicle submerged in 16 feet of water from Tuttle Creek on Sept. 25, 2023.
Dive teams recover vehicle found 16-feet deep in Tuttle Creek

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE
Kansas water leaders to host meetings to discuss updated lead, copper rules
The Kansas State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory sheds light on the battle against...
K-State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory sheds light on battle against rabies
Derrick Curry, of Parsons, was served with a second-degree murder warrant while in jail in...
One arrested after woman found deceased in SE Kansas field
Crews responded to a smoky house fire Wednesday morning on the city’s east side.
Crews respond to house fire Wednesday in East Topeka