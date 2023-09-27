Police search for man who inappropriately touched woman as she slept

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are searching for the man who broke into a young woman’s Lawrence apartment, inappropriately touched her while she slept and then ran away.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that it needs the public’s help to find a man who entered a woman’s apartment as she slept and inappropriately touched her as she slept.

Police said they were called to the woman’s apartment in the 2200 block of W. 26th St. around 4 a.m. after she awoke to a man in her bedroom. He ran before she was able to call for help.

Investigators noted that the scene has been processed for forensic evidence to aid in the investigation. Detectives continue to search for leads in the case, however, residents have also been asked to check security cameras and video doorbells for signs of the suspect - a white man in khaki cargo shorts and no shirt. The time frame would have been between 3 and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident or footage of the suspect should report it to LPD at 785-832-7509 or the Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas Co. at 785-843-TIPS.

