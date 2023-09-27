Pavement patching to close eastbound I-70 near Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend, pavement patching will close eastbound I-70 near the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka, Kan.

Kansas Department of Transportation said eastbound I-70 will be closed from Topeka Blvd. to 8th St. beginning at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. The closure will be in place until work is complete, or no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

KDOT officials said the 1st St. exit will be the last open exit for eastbound motorists. Through traffic will follow signed detours and be routed south on I-470, or north to U.S. 75 to U.S. 24 to K-4. In addition, drivers can use the local street detour starting at 1st St. to Topeka Blvd. to 6th St. to Monroe St. to the 8th St. I-70 on-ramp.

KDOT officials indicated westbound I-70 traffic will remain open, but still be reduced to one lane.

According to KDOT officials, I-70 closures are expected in the coming weeks as more pavement patching is needed on the viaduct. KDOT is working with the City of Topeka to schedule the closures and will provide information when available.

Both directions of I-70 will stay reduced to one lane until the construction of the viaduct’s replacement is complete. The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project is scheduled to begin in early 2025. More information about the project can be found HERE.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. Use KanDrive or call 5-1-1 to stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas.

