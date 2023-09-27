Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A kidnapping, attack and robbery near an assisted living facility in West Topeka led to the arrest of one man overnight.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of SW Cottonwood St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a suspect, identified as Dustin J. Franklin, 36, of Topeka, had forced his way into the facility and threatened a resident inside.

TPD noted that Franklin left before the officers’ arrival, however, he was later found nearby and was arrested. As a result, he was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon

Aggravated burglary - in a locked dwelling for a felony, theft, domestic violence or sexually motivated crime

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated assault

Aggravated battery

Interference with law enforcement

Aggravated assault of law enforcement officials

Battery on law enforcement officials

As of Wednesday, Franklin remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.