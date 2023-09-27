Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest

Dustin Franklin
Dustin Franklin(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A kidnapping, attack and robbery near an assisted living facility in West Topeka led to the arrest of one man overnight.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of SW Cottonwood St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a suspect, identified as Dustin J. Franklin, 36, of Topeka, had forced his way into the facility and threatened a resident inside.

TPD noted that Franklin left before the officers’ arrival, however, he was later found nearby and was arrested. As a result, he was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon
  • Aggravated burglary - in a locked dwelling for a felony, theft, domestic violence or sexually motivated crime
  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Aggravated assault
  • Aggravated battery
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Aggravated assault of law enforcement officials
  • Battery on law enforcement officials

As of Wednesday, Franklin remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City
Topeka Zoo director announces resignation
Parents express their concerns after their child was left, unnoticed for several hours, on a...
Parents voice frustrations after their 7-year-old was left on school bus for hours
Crews pull a vehicle submerged in 16 feet of water from Tuttle Creek on Sept. 25, 2023.
Dive teams recover vehicle found 16-feet deep in Tuttle Creek

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE
Kansas water leaders to host meetings to discuss updated lead, copper rules
The Kansas State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory sheds light on the battle against...
K-State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory sheds light on battle against rabies
Derrick Curry, of Parsons, was served with a second-degree murder warrant while in jail in...
One arrested after woman found deceased in SE Kansas field