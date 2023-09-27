Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A kidnapping, attack and robbery near an assisted living facility in West Topeka led to the arrest of one man overnight.
The Topeka Police Department says that around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of SW Cottonwood St. with reports of a disturbance.
When first responders arrived, they said they found a suspect, identified as Dustin J. Franklin, 36, of Topeka, had forced his way into the facility and threatened a resident inside.
TPD noted that Franklin left before the officers’ arrival, however, he was later found nearby and was arrested. As a result, he was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Aggravated robbery - armed with a dangerous weapon
- Aggravated burglary - in a locked dwelling for a felony, theft, domestic violence or sexually motivated crime
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Aggravated assault
- Aggravated battery
- Interference with law enforcement
- Aggravated assault of law enforcement officials
- Battery on law enforcement officials
As of Wednesday, Franklin remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.
