Overnight fight found to be result of attempted stabbing, one arrested

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An overnight fight in Lawrence was found to be the result of an attempted stabbing and led to one man’s attempted murder arrest.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 26, law enforcement officials were notified of a fight in the 700 block of N. 3rd St.

When first responders arrived, they said they did not find an active fight, but soon learned the suspect had come to a nearby home intending to stab the victim. Witnesses told them the suspect had pulled a knife and made several unsuccessful attempts to stab the victim.

The suspect was identified as Mark W. Hatfield, 46, of Lawrence. LPD noted that Hatfield and the victim did know each other.

Hatfield was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on attempted murder in the first degree and a parole violation. As of 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, he remains behind bars with no bond listed.

