One arrested after woman found deceased in SE Kansas field

Derrick Curry, of Parsons, was served with a second-degree murder warrant while in jail in connection to the death of 28-year-old Kylie Caldwell.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into the death of a woman found deceased in a rural Southeast Kansas field has led to the murder arrest of a 53-year-old man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Monday, Sept. 25, Derrick W. Curry, 53, of Parsons, was arrested in connection to the ongoing investigation into the death of Kylie Caldwell, 28.

The investigation was opened on Sunday after a 911 call reported a body found in a field near 20000 and Ness Rd. in rural Labette Co. The body was later identified as Caldwell who had last been seen early that morning.

KBI said it was called by the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office and Parsons Police Department to assist in the investigation.

Law enforcement officials said Curry was arrested around 3:30 p.m. on Monday and was booked into the Labette Co. Jail on:

  • Interference with law enforcement officials - conceal or destroy evidence in a felony case
  • Murder in the second degree - intentional

On Monday and Tuesday, investigators said they searched Curry’s apartment at 2626 Kimball Ave. in Parsons as well as his vehicle. On Wednesday, around 11:10 a.m., the second-degree murder warrant was issued as a result which was served to him while already in custody.

KBI noted that Curry and Caldwell were acquaintances.

As of Wednesday, Curry remains behind bars with no bond listed.

