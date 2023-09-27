NOTO mural, land ceremony share important story of Native American history

The Three Kaw Sisters mural in NOTO will be dedicated during a ceremony 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Veteran's Park in NOTO. The event will include a land remat
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mural in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District is part of a larger effort to recognize and raise awareness of the Native Americans who first called Topeka and Shawnee Co. home.

Lisa LaRue-Baker of 785 Arts and Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how NOTO is honoring the connection.

Part of the effort is the new Three Kaw Sisters mural. It will be dedicated during a ceremony 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at the south end of Veterans Park, 131 NW Laurent. The event will include a land rematriation, during which a portion of the part currently owned by Evergy will be returned to the Kaw Nation. The tribe will then join Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation in planting a tree.

The ceremony is part of the DoPiKa Project, a community-wide Land Acknowledgement which recognizes the sacred relationship between Native Americans and their ancestral land. It includes a special exhibit at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. In addition, Lisa will present a program called Native Origins of Shawnee County from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the NOTO Arts Center.

Watch the video to hear more of the history and connections.

