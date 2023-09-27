New Board of Regents numbers show enrollment at Washburn skyrocketed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New enrollment numbers from the Board of Regents have found that enrollment at Washburn University skyrocketed in 2023 thanks to new scholarship opportunities and the commitment of educators on campus.

Washburn University announced on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that for the first time in a decade, it has seen a growth in enrollment. Freshly released numbers for the 2023 academic year show that the university’s overall full-time equivalency rose by 5.5%. That includes a 6.1% spike at WU and a 2.9% spike at Washburn Institute of Technology.

The University noted that 2023′s freshman class of 942 students led to the upturn. This is a 20% increase in first-time freshmen compared to 2022. The 23% increase in transfer students also padded the incoming numbers.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazacheck, Washburn University President, has credited several initiatives for the increase. These include the enhancement of merit scholarship plans for new and transfer students as well as new scholarship opportunities. These make a college education possible for those who have considered higher education to be financially out of reach.

“In the spring, we launched the Together We Thrive initiative in hopes of keeping more of our homegrown talent at home,” Mazachek said. “Future economic prosperity in Topeka, our region and state depend upon Washburn growing our qualified workforce, so our recruiting and retention efforts are mission critical. We believe this initiative is working and is the best investment we can make in the future.”

WU indicated that scholarships through Together We Thrive target Shawnee Co. graduates. While the total number of Shawnee Co. students affected continues to be tallied, leadership expects that number to be higher with substantial growth potential.

“The entire community of learning at Washburn is committed to helping students access educational opportunity, so it is exciting to see their efforts create enrollment growth and student success,” said Dr. Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success, Washburn University.

In addition to increased scholarship opportunities, Mazachek has also credited administrators, faculty and staff members for their successful navigation of and emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. Also praised was the hard work of Washburn’s enrollment management team who created and implemented new opportunities while recruiting the next generation of Ichabods.

