Mulvane teen welcomed home from hospital nearly 3 months after crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly three months after suffering severe injuries in a crash, Mulvane High School student Creighton Schmidt is home. In the July 3 crash, Schmidt suffered injuries that included internal bleeding and a severe spinal cord injury.

Following his time in the intensive care unit at a Wichita hospital, Schmidt’s recovery continued for several weeks at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. In the days following the crash, family and the Mulvane community rallied around Schmidt.

Tuesday, they were there to welcome the teen home. Among those on hand to celebrate Schmidt’s homecoming was a pair of Sumner County sheriff’s deputies who responded to the July 3 crash that nearly killed him. Looking at the condition Schmidt was in after the crash compared with where he is today, they said they’re impressed by his progress.

“Honestly, this has just been incredible. It’s a blessing from God that he is okay and where he is at and that he is back home,” Sumner County Deputy Hunter Elliott said.

Sumner County Sheriff’s Deputy Elizabeth Hess voiced confidence in Schmidt’s continued improvement.

“He is doing very well, a lot better than many people expected and he is going to continue to get better,” she said.

Schmidt’s aunt, Emily Shonka, said the family spent the past week and a half working on the house, getting ready for her son’s return.

“It’s going to be different, of course, and he will have to learn how to navigate this, but we are so proud of him and how hard he has worked. And we are just so excited to have their family back together again,” Shonka said.

