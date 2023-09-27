Life changes - including divorce - can change financial plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s no secret that many marriages, unfortunately, end in divorce.

It brings many life changes, including with a person’s finances. Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to run down some areas to consider.

Among them, Carlson said divorce may bring a shift in Social Security benefits, although an ex-spouse may still receive some benefits.

In addition, couples will need to look at 401(k) and IRAs, the family home, and updating beneficiaries. Carlson said it’s also important to look at how the end of a marriage may impact a person’s overall financial situation, and make adjustments accordingly.

Watch the interview to learn more.

