Kansas water leaders to host meetings to discuss updated lead, copper rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A series of meetings to educate Kansans and water supply systems about the requirements of updated rules regarding lead and copper pipes has been planned.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that it will host a series of public meetings to help public water supply systems and Kansans understand new rule revisions regarding lead and copper from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Under the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, the KDHE said public water systems are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of publicly and privately owned service line materials. This inventory is required to be submitted to the Department by Oct. 16, 2024.

The KDHE has encouraged decision-makers, operators and the public to attend the meetings to learn more about the inventory requirements and steps to take to reduce exposure risks in drinking water.

The Department indicated that pipes and plumbing fixtures that contain lead are a potential health risk in drinking water. Some homes - usually those built before 1988 - could have lead service lines. Young children, infants and fetuses are especially vulnerable to lead due to the physical and behavioral health effects that occur at lower levels of exposure in children.

Staff said they will review and answer questions on the following topics:

Development of lead service line inventories Public water supply system responsibilities Water system customer cooperation

Lead exposure health risks from drinking water

Technical assistance for public water supply systems

Scheduled meetings are as follows:

October 4, 7-8 p.m., Clarion Inn, 1911 E. Kansas Avenue, Garden City, Kansas 67846

October 5, 7-8 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 221 West 43rd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601

November 7, 7-8 p.m., Salina Area Technical College, Building A, Room A131, 2562 Centennial Road, Salina, Kansas 67401

November 8, 7-8 p.m., Wichita State University, Woolsey Hall, Room WO 110-A – Auditorium 1, Mid-Campus Drive, Wichita, Kansas 67260

December 5, 7-8 p.m., Central Park Pavilion, 101 S. Forest, Chanute, Kansas 66720

December 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library Auditorium, 707 Vermont Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.