K-State to partner with Manhattan Public Library for artificial intelligence symposium

Kansas State University will partner with the Manhattan Public Library to host an artificial...
Kansas State University will partner with the Manhattan Public Library to host an artificial intelligence symposium on Oct. 16-18.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is partnering with the Manhattan Public Library for an artificial intelligence symposium.

Kansas State University officials said delve into the world of artificial intelligence to better understand the rising technology and its use in education at a free symposium on Oct. 16-18 presented by K-State and the Manhattan Public Library.

K-State officials indicated the three-day symposium, “AI and the Future: Exploring the Intersection of Language(s), Science and Ethics,” features three keynote presentations and a variety of panels, lightning talks and hands-on workshops. The event will be at K-State’s Hale Library with two sessions at Manhattan Public Library located at 629 Poyntz Ave. Session times, locations and RSVP links are available on the symposium webpage.

K-State officials said the keynote speakers include Alessandro Oltramari, senior research scientist at Bosch Research; Leilani Gilpin, assistant professor in computer science and engineering at the University of California Santa Cruz; Alberto Chimal, writer and professor of creative writing; and Raquel Castro, writer, journalist and cultural promoter.

According to K-State officials, the hands-on workshops will include “Research with AI,” “Experience AI Image Generation,” “Copyright & AI: Do You Agree to the Terms and Conditions?,” “Language Teaching in the Age of AI,” “Experience AI Text Generation” and “Technical Writing—Resumes, Cover Letters and More with ChatGPT.”

K-State’s philosophy department will host a panel about ethics, and the Manhattan Public Library will host a Community Conversation, paneled by scholars in AI, computer science, philosophy and more. K-State’s computer science and English departments will also host lightning talks.

Symposium collaborators include K-State’s modern languages and computer science departments, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, K-State Libraries and the Manhattan Public Library, with support from the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, contact Raelynne Hale, teaching assistant professor in modern languages, at raehale@k-state.edu.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City
Topeka Zoo director announces resignation
Parents express their concerns after their child was left, unnoticed for several hours, on a...
Parents voice frustrations after their 7-year-old was left on school bus for hours
Crews pull a vehicle submerged in 16 feet of water from Tuttle Creek on Sept. 25, 2023.
Dive teams recover vehicle found 16-feet deep in Tuttle Creek

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
The Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to use extra caution on Kansas roadways during harvest...
KHP urges drivers to use extra caution during harvest on Kansas roads
The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office will receive federal funding for anti-human...
Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office to receive funding for anti-human trafficking efforts
This weekend, pavement patching will close eastbound I-70 near the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in...
Pavement patching to close eastbound I-70 near Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka