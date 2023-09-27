Junction City Fire reminds residents of backyard fire pit policy as fall begins

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire officials around Junction City have reminded residents of its policy on backyard fires as temperatures begin to drop.

The Junction City Fire Department said on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that as fall begins, it wanted to remind residents of the city’s policy on backyard fire pits. These include portable outdoor fireplaces and recreational fires.

According to the city policy, portable outdoor fireplaces and recreational fires - an outdoor fire that burns materials other than trash that is not contained - are not allowed to burn within 15 feet of any building, property line or combustible material. They must also burn at least 50 feet away from any multi-family homes or commercial buildings.

JCFD noted that portable outdoor fireplaces are also required to be used at least 15 feet away from any deck. Meanwhile, recreational fires are required to be enclosed or surrounded by a noncombustible material at least one foot high and cannot be within 25 feet of a building, property line or combustible materials.

Officials indicated that outdoor fires that are offensive due to green wood, smoke, create fire hazards or vilate burn bans are barred. All combustible material - including tall grass - that could cause fire to spread should be taken care of before the fire is lit. Only charcoal, clean, dry, seasoned firewood is allowed for fuel and firewood must be 2 feet or less.

Fire officials said the use of flammable and combustible liquids like gas or kerosene is forbidden. Trash, leaves and hazardous materials that release toxic emissions, dense smoke or foul odors are also not allowed to be used as fuel. When a fire burns or smolders it is required to be attended and an extinguishment device is required to be readily available.

JCFD said the flames cannot be more than 3 feet high at any time. Fire officials can make the choice to extinguish a fire at any time if they feel it is unsafe.

