Hundreds of hay bales lost, hundreds more saved following early-morning fire

Crews battle a hay fire south of Hutchinson on Sept. 25, 2023.
Crews battle a hay fire south of Hutchinson on Sept. 25, 2023.(Reno Co. Emergency Management)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of hay bales have been burnt to a crisp while hundreds more were saved following an early-morning fire in South-Central Kansas.

Reno Co. Emergency Management says that around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, Reno Co. Fire District #4 was called to the area of Longview and Herren Rd. with reports of hay bales engulfed in flames.

When crews arrived, they said they found about 320 large square bales on fire that had been stacked about 30 feet high with a hay shed that was full less than 100 feet away. Embers showered the hay shed and endangered the rest of the bales.

The large fire required water trucks from Reno Co. Fire Districts 3, 7, 8, 9, Pretty Prairie and Hutchinson Fire as well. In total, 9 apparatuses were used to shuttle water to the inferno. About 70,000 gallons were used to protect the shed and its contents.

Reno Co. Emergency Management says that without Miller Earthworks and its large excavator that was used to push over the burning pile and spread the fire out, crews would have had to fight the fire most of the day until the pile burnt itself down.

Firefighters noted that there would be a large pile of hay burning in the area for several days. Crews and landowners will continue to monitor it.

With hay being such a valuable commodity to farmers and ranchers in the Sunflower State, Clay County Emergency Management said a loss as huge as this will be very painful for those affected.

