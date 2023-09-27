Horton man arrested for warrant stemming from aggravated battery, DUI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man has been arrested for a warrant stemming from aggravated battery and driving under the influence.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials said that around 5 p.m. on Sept. 17, deputies located Timothy Pahmahmie, 44, of Horton, in the area of 1100 Dewberry Rd. in Brown County.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated Pahmahmie was arrested without incident on a $100,000 felony warrant for aggravated battery, DUI, failure to yield and driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

