Helping Hands Humane Society temporarily closed Friday due to vandalism repairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will be temporarily closed on Friday, Sept. 29 due to vandalism repairs.

Helping Hands Humane Society officials said that they will be temporarily closed Friday due to vandalism damage that occurred on Monday, Sept. 25, and was discovered on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Officials said the electrical meter behind the building was destroyed by vandalism. Evergy has to rework the wiring connecting to a new meter. Officials stated they reported the vandalism to the police and they will handle the investigation moving forward.

Helping Hands Humane Society shared on their social media stating that the repairs can only be performed by turning off power in the building. They will not be able to perform adoptions or take in stray or surrendered animals from the public on Friday.

Helping Hands Humane Society officials said if you buy supplies from the gift shop or have a need for their pet food pantry services, they hope to assist you on the other days they are open this week.

Officials said closing on what is normally a busy adoption day is the last thing they want to do when dog kennel space is limited. They hope that if you have been considering adopting a new pet you will be able to come another time this week to meet some of the dogs, cats and pocket pets that are available for adoption.

Helping Hands Humane Society officials said if you find a stray animal on Friday and you feel safe and comfortable handling it, please consider giving it a safe place to stay in your home or yard for 24 hours. Consider taking it to the nearest vet and have it scanned for a microchip. If you see a sick or injured stray animal and one you believe to be a danger to the community on Friday, please call Animal Control for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.