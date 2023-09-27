Governor hosts roundtable discussion for Medicaid expansion in Garden City

Governor Kelly hosted a roundtable discussion for Medicaid expansion during her "Healthy...
Governor Kelly hosted a roundtable discussion for Medicaid expansion during her "Healthy Workers, Healthy Economy" tour on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Garden City.(Office of Governor Laura Kelly)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly hosted a roundtable discussion during the Medicaid expansion tour in Garden City.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said on Wednesday, Aug. 27, Governor Kelly traveled to Garden City to hold a roundtable with community leaders and local elected officials about Medicaid expansion. This is the second stop on the Governor’s “Healthy Workers, Healthy Economy” statewide tourm which launched in Winfield last week.

“Since we’ve had the option of expanding Medicaid, seven rural hospitals have closed, and more are at risk of shutting their doors due to financial constraints and worker shortages,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “When rural hospitals close, it’s devastating to the surrounding area, hurting local grocery stores, restaurants, and retailers, and plummeting tax support for public services like schools and parks. That’s why I joined Garden City leaders today – we must work with the legislature to expand Medicaid and preserve our rural hospitals.”

Governor Kelly’s Office indicated she has been a supporter of Medicaid expansion for a long time. Throughout the fall, she is traveling across the state to share how expanding access to health insurance will reduce costs for every Kansan, preserve and strengthen rural health care and make Kansas more economically competitive.

Officials with the Office of Governor Kelly said economic and health care leaders and Garden City officials joined the discussion, which was focused on how Medicaid expansion would help rural communities by expanding the workforce, supporting local hospitals and improving access to mental health services. Republican State Senator John Doll with Kansas Senate District 39 also participated.

“Expanding Medicaid would benefit Kansas’ rural communities by addressing workforce shortages, keeping hospital doors open, and growing our economy,” Senator Doll said. “I commend Governor Kelly’s work to get this done, and I’m hopeful the legislature will pass Medicaid expansion this upcoming session.”

In addition, the Office of the Governor officials indicated that Sister Janice Thome participated in the roundtable discussion. Thome serves with the Dominican Sisters Ministry of Presence. The ministry works with low-income people.

“I serve persons who are struggling financially for many different reasons. Many of them are working yet do not make enough to cover their bills,” said Sister Thome. “An example is a lady who makes $.50 too much per hour to qualify for Medicaid for her child. Persons who find out they are pregnant or in need of surgery have told me they are moving out of state because they are in the gap and won’t be able to finance this new situation. The working poor deserve health care, and we here in rural Kansas will always need more workers.”

Besides Senator Doll and Sister Thome, other participants included:

  • Matt Allen, City Manager, City of Garden City
  • Roy Cessna, Commissioner, City of Garden City
  • Twilla Lee, CEO, St. Catherine Garden City, St. Catherine Dodge City, and Bob Wilson Hospitals
  • Lona DuVall, President, Finney County Economic Development Corporation
  • Joe Coles, Speaker, Consultant, and Teacher
  • Larry Jones, Commissioner, Finney County Board of County Commissioners for District 5
  • Giovannie Gone, Executive Director, Immunize Kansas Coalition

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City
Topeka Zoo director announces resignation
Parents express their concerns after their child was left, unnoticed for several hours, on a...
Parents voice frustrations after their 7-year-old was left on school bus for hours
Crews pull a vehicle submerged in 16 feet of water from Tuttle Creek on Sept. 25, 2023.
Dive teams recover vehicle found 16-feet deep in Tuttle Creek

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE
Health leaders warn mental health challenges in kids worsen during fall semester
FILE
Junction City Fire reminds residents of backyard fire pit policy as fall begins
Dustin Franklin
Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest