Governor hosts roundtable discussion for Medicaid expansion in Garden City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly hosted a roundtable discussion during the Medicaid expansion tour in Garden City.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said on Wednesday, Aug. 27, Governor Kelly traveled to Garden City to hold a roundtable with community leaders and local elected officials about Medicaid expansion. This is the second stop on the Governor’s “Healthy Workers, Healthy Economy” statewide tourm which launched in Winfield last week.

“Since we’ve had the option of expanding Medicaid, seven rural hospitals have closed, and more are at risk of shutting their doors due to financial constraints and worker shortages,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “When rural hospitals close, it’s devastating to the surrounding area, hurting local grocery stores, restaurants, and retailers, and plummeting tax support for public services like schools and parks. That’s why I joined Garden City leaders today – we must work with the legislature to expand Medicaid and preserve our rural hospitals.”

Governor Kelly’s Office indicated she has been a supporter of Medicaid expansion for a long time. Throughout the fall, she is traveling across the state to share how expanding access to health insurance will reduce costs for every Kansan, preserve and strengthen rural health care and make Kansas more economically competitive.

Officials with the Office of Governor Kelly said economic and health care leaders and Garden City officials joined the discussion, which was focused on how Medicaid expansion would help rural communities by expanding the workforce, supporting local hospitals and improving access to mental health services. Republican State Senator John Doll with Kansas Senate District 39 also participated.

“Expanding Medicaid would benefit Kansas’ rural communities by addressing workforce shortages, keeping hospital doors open, and growing our economy,” Senator Doll said. “I commend Governor Kelly’s work to get this done, and I’m hopeful the legislature will pass Medicaid expansion this upcoming session.”

In addition, the Office of the Governor officials indicated that Sister Janice Thome participated in the roundtable discussion. Thome serves with the Dominican Sisters Ministry of Presence. The ministry works with low-income people.

“I serve persons who are struggling financially for many different reasons. Many of them are working yet do not make enough to cover their bills,” said Sister Thome. “An example is a lady who makes $.50 too much per hour to qualify for Medicaid for her child. Persons who find out they are pregnant or in need of surgery have told me they are moving out of state because they are in the gap and won’t be able to finance this new situation. The working poor deserve health care, and we here in rural Kansas will always need more workers.”

Besides Senator Doll and Sister Thome, other participants included:

Matt Allen , City Manager, City of Garden City

Roy Cessna , Commissioner, City of Garden City

Twilla Lee , CEO, St. Catherine Garden City, St. Catherine Dodge City, and Bob Wilson Hospitals

Lona DuVall , President, Finney County Economic Development Corporation

Joe Coles , Speaker, Consultant, and Teacher

Larry Jones , Commissioner, Finney County Board of County Commissioners for District 5

Giovannie Gone, Executive Director, Immunize Kansas Coalition

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.