Good Kids - Standout Senior from Topeka High

By David Oliver
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka High senior standout is staying close to home after graduation. Avery Zimmerman is our ‘Good Kid’ for the week.

Zimmerman is active in soccer, golf and she’s on the yearbook staff. She is a member of the National English Honors Society, and the THS Interact Club.

Zimmerman is getting her CNA certification from T-Calc. She will attend Emporia State after graduation where she will major in nursing. She will also play soccer for the Hornets.

