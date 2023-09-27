Fork in the Road: 4th and Elm offers excellent food and sports bar amenities just off main Wamego thoroughfare

Fork in the Road: 4th and Elm offers excellent food and sports bar amenities just off main Wamego thoroughfare
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We head just a block down from Wamego’s Lincoln Ave. for this week’s Fork in the Road.

“We’re your typical American sports bar and grill.”

“Their staff is great, really good bartenders and waitresses. Brady’s a hell of a good guy. All the cooks are friendly.”

Wamego loves what’s happening on 4th and Elm, or, at, 4th and Elm. That’s where you’ll find an array of big-screen TV’s, a fun crowd, and some great food.

“Signature burgers, we have a pretty big list of burgers to choose from,” Owner Brady Herman describes. “We also do wings, salads, flat breads, wraps. We like to cater to all generations.”

“It’s just good,” Pat Simmer, a regular, attests. “I mean, I’ve never had a bad meal here.”

“We do a lot of homemade sauces on our burgers,” Herman continued. “All of our soups are homemade; we keep chili on the menu throughout the winter.”

The 4th and Elm crew likes to keep things fresh year-round.

“Switch out menu up a couple times a year. We kind of do a winter menu where I make homemade soups and some other things, and then go to a lighter menu during the summer. But we always like to put something new on, I’m always looking for something fresh and new.”

Whenever the season, you’re always in for a good time.

“Me and anywhere from four to 12 buddies will come down here at night, we call it ‘therapy,’” Simmer laughs. “We have a couple of beers, everybody goes home. It’s just kind of a meeting place. Everybody’s so friendly, and good food, good times.”

“We believe in ice-cold beer,” Herman explained. “I feel like we have probably the coldest draw beer in town, and we like to get our food out fresh and hot to everybody and just give them good service.”

4th and Elm Bar & Grill is open every day from 10-10, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

