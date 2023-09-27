Fentanyl, other drugs found during Ottawa search send one to jail

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - The discovery of fentanyl and other drugs during an Ottawa search warrant led to the arrest of one man.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Drug Enforcement Unit and Ottawa Police Department Special Tactics and Rescue Team searched a home in the 1600 block of S. Hickory St. concerning a narcotics search warrant.

During the search, fentanyl and other illegal drugs were found.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Petersen, 24, of Ottawa, was arrested and booked into the Franklin Co. Jail on distribution of opiates - including fentanyl - and several other drug-related crimes.

Officials have not released information about Petersen’s bond amount or any set court appearances.

