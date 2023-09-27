Driver seriously injured after semi laid on its side during attempted left turn

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck was seriously injured and sent to the hospital after an attempted left turn ended with the truck on its side along a Western Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Ave. and Jennie Barker Rd. in Garden City with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Roman R. Hagerman, 49, of Ulysses, had been headed east on Kansas Ave. and attempted to turn left onto Jennie Barker Rd.

However, KHP said the semi rolled onto its passenger side and crashed partially on Mary St. and in the east ditch.

First responders noted that Hagerman was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City
Topeka Zoo director announces resignation
Parents express their concerns after their child was left, unnoticed for several hours, on a...
Parents voice frustrations after their 7-year-old was left on school bus for hours
FILE
One injured in late Monday night shooting in Topeka

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE
Organizations worried as Wyandotte Co. Election Commissioner refuses meeting
Students gathered Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, 2023, outside Cair Paravel Latin School, 635...
Students to gather before school Wednesday for annual ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer event
Mlid today, hot tomorrow through the weekend