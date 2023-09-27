Driver seriously injured after semi laid on its side during attempted left turn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck was seriously injured and sent to the hospital after an attempted left turn ended with the truck on its side along a Western Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Ave. and Jennie Barker Rd. in Garden City with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Roman R. Hagerman, 49, of Ulysses, had been headed east on Kansas Ave. and attempted to turn left onto Jennie Barker Rd.

However, KHP said the semi rolled onto its passenger side and crashed partially on Mary St. and in the east ditch.

First responders noted that Hagerman was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

