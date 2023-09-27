Driver sent to hospital after car goes airborne along Eastern Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was sent to a Kansas City-area hospital after his car went airborne along an Eastern Kansas highway and crashed onto its roof.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 69 and Highway 52 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2003 Honda Accord driven by Jacob J. Merriman, 34, of Fulton, had been headed south on U.S. 69 when it veered off the road to the left. The car hit a raised embankment in the median and went airborne.

While in the air, KHP said the vehicle flipped multiple times before it crashed in the median on its roof.

First responders noted that Merriman was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City
Topeka Zoo director announces resignation
Parents express their concerns after their child was left, unnoticed for several hours, on a...
Parents voice frustrations after their 7-year-old was left on school bus for hours
FILE
One injured in late Monday night shooting in Topeka

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE - lesser prairie chicken
U.S. Rep. from Kansas calls on leaders to overturn lesser prairie chicken listing
Crews battle a hay fire south of Hutchinson on Sept. 25, 2023.
Hundreds of hay bales lost, hundreds more saved following early-morning fire
Crews battle a hay fire south of Hutchinson on Sept. 25, 2023.
Hundreds of hay bales lost, hundreds more saved following early-morning fire