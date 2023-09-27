Driver sent to hospital after car goes airborne along Eastern Kansas highway

LINN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was sent to a Kansas City-area hospital after his car went airborne along an Eastern Kansas highway and crashed onto its roof.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 69 and Highway 52 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2003 Honda Accord driven by Jacob J. Merriman, 34, of Fulton, had been headed south on U.S. 69 when it veered off the road to the left. The car hit a raised embankment in the median and went airborne.

While in the air, KHP said the vehicle flipped multiple times before it crashed in the median on its roof.

First responders noted that Merriman was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

