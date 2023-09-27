Crews respond to house fire Wednesday in East Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of S.E. Bellview.

First-arriving crews found smoke but no flames coming from the one-story residence.

The house, which appeared to be under construction, was searched and no one was found inside, Topeka Fire Department officials told 13 NEWS at the scene.

