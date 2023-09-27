Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A representative for McConnell Air Force base said a child died there last week.

The child died on Thursday, Sept. 21. Attempts to revive the child at the scene were unsuccessful.

The child’s cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The investigation remains open and ongoing pending medical examiner results. The representative said no further details can be released at this time.

