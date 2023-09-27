Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell Air Force Base(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A representative for McConnell Air Force base said a child died there last week.

The child died on Thursday, Sept. 21. Attempts to revive the child at the scene were unsuccessful.

The child’s cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The investigation remains open and ongoing pending medical examiner results. The representative said no further details can be released at this time.

