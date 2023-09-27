Case of Emporia missing women now considered double homicide

KIOWA CO., Co. (WIBW) - Authorities in Colorado have revealed that the case of two women reported missing out of Emporia is now considered to be a double homicide investigation.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Kiowa Co. Coroner’s Office officially identified the human remains recovered on Sept. 20 as Linda Estrada, 44, and Amy Ford, 39, both of Emporia. Officials are now investigating the case as a homicide.

The Emporia Police Department began a missing persons investigation after Estrada was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11. She had been on a trip to Denver and never returned home. Ford was reported missing by her family the next day.

Following a 10-day search, the bodies of two women were found in rural eastern Colorado. They were assumed to be Estrada and Ford.

One person of interest has been arrested in connection to a separate incident. Their identity has yet to be revealed by authorities.

CBI noted that the investigation into the double homicide remains active.

The families of Ford and Estrada continue to raise funds in an attempt to bring their bodies home. Funds will also go toward caring for the women’s children. As of Wednesday, Estrada’s GoFundMe has raised $3,625 of its $25,000 goal while Ford’s has raised $290 of its $2,000 goal.

