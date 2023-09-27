Car enthusiasts hope to drive action for breast cancer awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Classic car, motorcycle, and Jeep and 4x4 lovers are invited to unite in the fight against breast cancer.

The All American Jeep Squad and Jeep Girls Mafia are behind the Bumpers for Boobies event. Group members Monica Sneath and Amber Beashore visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

Monica and Amber say all makes and models of vehicles are welcome to take part - they even have a tow truck signed up already! The $25 show registration fee, along with proceeds from raffles and donations from vendors, will be donated to The Pink Fund. The organization provides assistance to breast cancer patients. It’s free to attend and view the vehicles. Among the awards will be a People’s Choice, voted on by attendees.

Bumpers for Boobies will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 7 at John Hoffer Chrysler Jeep, 3220 SW Topeka Blvd.

To register a vehicle in advance, click here. You can find further details at the event’s Facebook page.

