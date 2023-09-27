Attempted robbery of food delivery driver leads to arrest of Manhattan man

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The attempted robbery of a food delivery driver near the K-State campus led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Manhattan man.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that detailed police work and successful tracking by K-9 Monster led to the arrest of Landen Bearce, 21, of Manhattan, following an overnight attempted robbery of a food delivery driver for the second time.

RCPD said the dispatch center received a call on Tuesday, Sept. 26, just after 9:50 p.m. in which a 21-year-old man reported he had been tackled by someone he did not know while attempting to make a food delivery in the 1000 block of Quivera Circle.

Officers said the immediately arrived on scene and began to canvass the area. They diligently remained on the scene until the suspect, Bearce, returned hours later. When he saw officers, he attempted to run.

RCPD noted that K-9 Monster was able to track Bearce to the 1900 block of Hunting Ave. where he was arrested without further incident. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on two counts of attempted robbery and interference with law enforcement officials.

As of 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Bearce remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

