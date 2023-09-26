Two years later, Topeka child pulls through successful heart transplant

Elijah Diaz prepares for a heart transplant he has been waiting on for two years on Sept. 22,...
Elijah Diaz prepares for a heart transplant he has been waiting on for two years on Sept. 22, 2023.(Topeka Public Schools/Ali Diaz)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a bittersweet but successful surgery for one Topeka family as their elementary school-aged son pulled through a heart transplant he had been waiting on for two years.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the Diaz family was notified a donor heart was available for their son, Elijah, a student at McEachron Elementary School in Topeka. Elijah had been waiting two years for the call.

Doctors had diagnosed Elijah with hypoplastic left heart syndrome when he was younger. The disease leaves the left ventricle of the heart severely underdeveloped. He underwent his first open heart surgery when he was just 3-days old.

Elijah’s doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital said a series of surgeries to correct the issue was performed, however, they were unsuccessful. This left the family with only one option.

On Saturday, Ali Diaz, Elijah’s mother, says he pulled through surgery and is adjusting to his new heart.

“His body is adjusting to the new heart nicely,” Diaz told 13 NEWS. “We’re very thankful to the donor family.”

While the gift of a donor heart is bittersweet, Elijah already plans to take good care of his new organ.

“When you get a new heart you have to rest for a little bit and heal it,” Elijah told 13 NEWS during an interview in 2021.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 rallied public support for Elijah through a Facebook post flooded with uplifting comments intended to promote healing as he headed into surgery.

“We believe there’s power in many people uplifting and encouraging our Topeka school family...” the post read.

From members of the Topeka Police Department to the USD 501 School Board to friends of friends, the community has certainly rallied behind Elijah and is grateful for the good outcome.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka
Long-time Kansas representative to step down
Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and...
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
FILE
Homicide investigation opened after woman found dead in SE Kansas field
Thomas Hutchison, Terry Jones
Two arrested after stolen vehicle, drugs found in South Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Census: Rate of uninsured Kansans continues to rise without Medicaid expansion
Laura Gilbow is working to obtain her clinical therapist license under the supervision of Matt...
Programs aims to fill need for licensed therapists, help professionals meet new goals
FILE
Stormont Vail makes drive-thru flu clinics available for patients in multiple cities
Stormont Vail Health released an update on the number of COVID-19 patients and noticed the...
Stormont Vail notices the number of COVID-19 cases in staff is higher than COVID patients