Tuesday forecast: A nice day ahead

Mild for a few days, warm again to end the week
By Doug Meyers
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs near 90° yesterday, it will be cooler today but still remaining mild. There is a low chance for a few spotty showers, possibly a t-storm late this afternoon into tonight but chances of getting more than 0.05″ is very low. Unfortunately the dry weather will last through early next week with rain returning by the 2nd half of next week.

Taking Action:

  1. With the nice weather lasting all week including the weekend, make sure you’re still putting on sunscreen and staying hydrated.

Confidence remains very high of the overall weather pattern of highs mainly in the 80s the next 2 days although some areas near I-35 will be closer to 90°. Better chance for a lot more areas to be near if not reaching 90° beginning on Thursday lasting through the weekend.

Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 53
Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 53(WIBW)

Today: Other than a few clouds developing this afternoon it’ll be sunny. Highs ranging from around 80° along the Nebraska border to 90° near I-35. Winds N/NE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Can’t rule out a few sprinkles or even a brief light rain shower. There is a low risk for a t-storm but chances of that are even lower than the actual rain chance. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60°. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Highs will be more in the mid 80s to around 90° on Thursday but instead of the warmer temperatures near I-35 like today and tomorrow, it’ll be out toward central KS.  Highs remain steady in the upper 80s-low 90s for many spots Friday through early next week with dry conditions.

Monitoring a chance for some light rain Tuesday night into Wednesday but chances may not increase until late next week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka
Long-time Kansas representative to step down
Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and...
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
FILE
Homicide investigation opened after woman found dead in SE Kansas field
Thomas Hutchison, Terry Jones
Two arrested after stolen vehicle, drugs found in South Topeka

Latest News

Starting off Fall high and dry
Starting off Fall high and dry
Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm for the next several days
Scattered severe storms this evening
Scattered Severe Storms this evening
Sporting events Sep 22-24 2023
Friday forecast: Storms expected tomorrow