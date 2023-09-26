Tuesday forecast: A nice day ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs near 90° yesterday, it will be cooler today but still remaining mild. There is a low chance for a few spotty showers, possibly a t-storm late this afternoon into tonight but chances of getting more than 0.05″ is very low. Unfortunately the dry weather will last through early next week with rain returning by the 2nd half of next week.

Taking Action:

With the nice weather lasting all week including the weekend, make sure you’re still putting on sunscreen and staying hydrated.



Confidence remains very high of the overall weather pattern of highs mainly in the 80s the next 2 days although some areas near I-35 will be closer to 90°. Better chance for a lot more areas to be near if not reaching 90° beginning on Thursday lasting through the weekend.

Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 53 (WIBW)

Today: Other than a few clouds developing this afternoon it’ll be sunny. Highs ranging from around 80° along the Nebraska border to 90° near I-35. Winds N/NE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Can’t rule out a few sprinkles or even a brief light rain shower. There is a low risk for a t-storm but chances of that are even lower than the actual rain chance. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60°. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Highs will be more in the mid 80s to around 90° on Thursday but instead of the warmer temperatures near I-35 like today and tomorrow, it’ll be out toward central KS. Highs remain steady in the upper 80s-low 90s for many spots Friday through early next week with dry conditions.

Monitoring a chance for some light rain Tuesday night into Wednesday but chances may not increase until late next week.

