Topeka covered wagon company competes for Coolest Thing Made in Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A covered wagon glamping company is going toe to toe with products from around the state in a competition for the title of the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

On Monday, Sept. 25, the Kansas Manufacturing Council announced the top 8 competitors for the 2023 bracket in the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition. This year, one Topeka business has been highlighted as a finalist.

PlainsCraft Covered Wagons, at 435 NW Independence Ave., builds covered wagons to take on “glamping” trips. These wagons are reminiscent of the Conestoga wagons used to travel the Oregon Trail and more heavily in the 1800s.

“We are so excited to have progressed so far in the competition with the help from our friends and family voting for us,” said a spokesperson for the business.

As a Kansas-made, Topeka-based product, PlainsCraft said it strives to build luxury wagons with as many Kansas-made products as possible.

In 2018, the officials noted that Dennis and Donna Steinman saw a need in the glamping industry for luxury in an unconventional setting. They have now turned their full attention on the design and construction of authentic prairie schooners.

PlainsCraft said all of its wagons are handcrafted in its Topeka shop and made from wood from U.S. factories. They are meant to help glampers get what they need from their park, destination or location.

Other nominees for the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas title include:

  • Landoll Traveling Axle Trailer - Landoll Company LLC, Marysville
  • The Conquistador Wheel Corral - MJE Livestock Equipment, Montezuma
  • Soy Candles - Kansas Earth & Sky Candles, Ellinwood
  • Bourbon Whiskey - Boot Hill Distillery, Dodge City
  • Cat 994 Large Wheel Loader Bucket - Caterpillar Work Tools, Inc., Wamego
  • Flytyme Water Slide - Splashtacular, Paola
  • S-21 OUTBOUND Ready to Fly Plane - Rans Designs, Inc., Hays
  • The Custom Curb Rollers - Curb Roller LLC, Fairview
  • The Beast Fire & Trail building Hoe - Prohoe Manufacturing, LLC, Munden
  • Turbo-Max Vertical Tiller - Great Plains Manufacturing, Salina
  • Cheese Curds - Alma Creamer, Alma
  • Handy Hook - Helten Panacea, LLC, Garden Plains
  • Cobalt Surf Boat - Cobalt, Neodesha
  • Vinyl Albums - Quality Record Pressings, Salina
  • M&M’s Caramel Chocolate Candies - Mars Wrigley, Topeka

To vote for your favorite, click HERE.

