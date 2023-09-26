Topeka covered wagon company competes for Coolest Thing Made in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A covered wagon glamping company is going toe to toe with products from around the state in a competition for the title of the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.

On Monday, Sept. 25, the Kansas Manufacturing Council announced the top 8 competitors for the 2023 bracket in the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition. This year, one Topeka business has been highlighted as a finalist.

PlainsCraft Covered Wagons, at 435 NW Independence Ave., builds covered wagons to take on “glamping” trips. These wagons are reminiscent of the Conestoga wagons used to travel the Oregon Trail and more heavily in the 1800s.

“We are so excited to have progressed so far in the competition with the help from our friends and family voting for us,” said a spokesperson for the business.

As a Kansas-made, Topeka-based product, PlainsCraft said it strives to build luxury wagons with as many Kansas-made products as possible.

In 2018, the officials noted that Dennis and Donna Steinman saw a need in the glamping industry for luxury in an unconventional setting. They have now turned their full attention on the design and construction of authentic prairie schooners.

PlainsCraft said all of its wagons are handcrafted in its Topeka shop and made from wood from U.S. factories. They are meant to help glampers get what they need from their park, destination or location.

Other nominees for the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas title include:

Landoll Traveling Axle Trailer - Landoll Company LLC, Marysville

The Conquistador Wheel Corral - MJE Livestock Equipment, Montezuma

Soy Candles - Kansas Earth & Sky Candles, Ellinwood

Bourbon Whiskey - Boot Hill Distillery, Dodge City

Cat 994 Large Wheel Loader Bucket - Caterpillar Work Tools, Inc., Wamego

Flytyme Water Slide - Splashtacular, Paola

S-21 OUTBOUND Ready to Fly Plane - Rans Designs, Inc., Hays

The Custom Curb Rollers - Curb Roller LLC, Fairview

The Beast Fire & Trail building Hoe - Prohoe Manufacturing, LLC, Munden

Turbo-Max Vertical Tiller - Great Plains Manufacturing, Salina

Cheese Curds - Alma Creamer, Alma

Handy Hook - Helten Panacea, LLC, Garden Plains

Cobalt Surf Boat - Cobalt, Neodesha

Vinyl Albums - Quality Record Pressings, Salina

M&M’s Caramel Chocolate Candies - Mars Wrigley, Topeka

