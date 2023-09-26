Salute Our Heroes: Topeka band donates proceeds from performances to animal charities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sloppy But Lucky is an Irish folk-band made up of four members from Topeka.

Over the past three years, the band has donated 100% of its concert proceeds to 72 different animal charities.

“People would just give us money, tip us, throw money in the banjo case, and we’re like ‘well what do we do with this money? And it was kind of like, ‘well we could just donate it to an animal shelter.’ So that’s what we did and we just kind of kept doing it,” said band member Conner Morton.

Morton said he is proud to be part of a band that has used a passion for music to help raise money that will go toward helping animals.

“It’s really way more fulfilling than the other bands that I’ve been in, just for the fact that you are helping out the community and you are bringing people together. I mean we’ve raised over $25,000 so far for the animal charities, local, regional, and we’ve done some nationally too.”

Buck Reist said the satisfaction of supporting a cause that is near and dear to the hearts of each band member is something no amount of money can buy.

“It’s an awesome feeling doing that with your own original music. That’s an awesome feeling right there, and then when you have people learning your songs and signing with you when you’re performing, it’s even better. That and helping animals is the best payment,” said Reist.

Morten said the band has been recognized by people throughout the community, as well as the organizations it has donated to, for all of their support.

“We post the donation receipts after every time we play a performance and it’s really cool just seeing people in the comments on social media saying ‘we really appreciate what you do’ and just interacting with the people and it’s a good vibe. I love the thank you letters from the rescues that we donate to.”

At the end of the day, Reist said he is just grateful to be doing what he loves with the people he loves.

“I’m just a musician. I have been forever, and I always have music in my heart, in my head. and playing it with my best friends and my son is just an awesome feeling. And then helping animals, it’s just all around living my best life at the moment.”

Sloppy But Lucky is currently working on its third album.

The band’s two released albums are available on all streaming platforms.

