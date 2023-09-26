Report: VA continues to struggle with patient safety at Topeka, Leavenworth hospitals

FILE - Topeka VA
FILE - Topeka VA(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that the VA continues to struggle with patient safety in its Topeka and Leavenworth hospitals as a new bill that promises to handle the issue is introduced in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, says that on Tuesday, Sept. 26, he responded to the Office of Inspector General’s report about the Veterans Health Administration’s oversight of the Eastern Kansas Health Care System. The system oversees the VA hospitals in Topeka and Leavenworth.

In his response, Sen. Moran highlighted that the VA still struggles to appropriately manage and oversee aspects of patient safety in community and VA medical facilities. This has been the standard in the five years since the MISSION Act was signed into law. The bill attempted to strengthen the VA Health Care System with more options provided for veterans.

“I am concerned by a growing pattern of negligence by the VA in coordinating veteran care and holding providers accountable,” Moran said. “This report highlights the importance of careful treatment and supervision of veteran patients with chronic pain and mental health conditions.”

Moran said the report begged the urgent need to pass the Veterans’ HEALTH Act to improve the level of care provided, ensure the law is followed and strengthen coordination of care and information between the VA and the community.

The Senator noted that he recently met with VA Inspector General Missal to discuss the issue and meetings will soon be sought with VA leadership in Kansas and in D.C. Meanwhile, the VA and Optum Health are required to implement the recommendations made by the Inspector General to ensure veterans receive high-quality and safe care.

“VA is the primary coordinator of care for veterans, and it is their responsibility to follow the law and ensure veterans are receiving the safest and best care possible,” Moran concluded.

The Senator recently introduced the Veterans’ HEALTH Act to protect and expand access to care, safeguard the ability to choose providers and require the VA to improve the quality of care veterans receive.

To read the full text of the Veterans HEALTH Act, click HERE.

To read the full Inspector General’s report, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka
Long-time Kansas representative to step down
Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and...
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
FILE
Homicide investigation opened after woman found dead in SE Kansas field
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest involved in a fight.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest in Topeka area
FILE
Washburn amps up efforts to educate students on financial responsibility
FILE
Topeka covered wagon company competes for Coolest Thing Made in Kansas