Report: VA continues to struggle with patient safety at Topeka, Leavenworth hospitals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that the VA continues to struggle with patient safety in its Topeka and Leavenworth hospitals as a new bill that promises to handle the issue is introduced in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, says that on Tuesday, Sept. 26, he responded to the Office of Inspector General’s report about the Veterans Health Administration’s oversight of the Eastern Kansas Health Care System. The system oversees the VA hospitals in Topeka and Leavenworth.

In his response, Sen. Moran highlighted that the VA still struggles to appropriately manage and oversee aspects of patient safety in community and VA medical facilities. This has been the standard in the five years since the MISSION Act was signed into law. The bill attempted to strengthen the VA Health Care System with more options provided for veterans.

“I am concerned by a growing pattern of negligence by the VA in coordinating veteran care and holding providers accountable,” Moran said. “This report highlights the importance of careful treatment and supervision of veteran patients with chronic pain and mental health conditions.”

Moran said the report begged the urgent need to pass the Veterans’ HEALTH Act to improve the level of care provided, ensure the law is followed and strengthen coordination of care and information between the VA and the community.

The Senator noted that he recently met with VA Inspector General Missal to discuss the issue and meetings will soon be sought with VA leadership in Kansas and in D.C. Meanwhile, the VA and Optum Health are required to implement the recommendations made by the Inspector General to ensure veterans receive high-quality and safe care.

“VA is the primary coordinator of care for veterans, and it is their responsibility to follow the law and ensure veterans are receiving the safest and best care possible,” Moran concluded.

The Senator recently introduced the Veterans’ HEALTH Act to protect and expand access to care, safeguard the ability to choose providers and require the VA to improve the quality of care veterans receive.

To read the full text of the Veterans HEALTH Act, click HERE.

To read the full Inspector General’s report, click HERE.

