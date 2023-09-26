Police search for parents of children found stranded in Junction City to no avail

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have been looking for the parents of two children found stranded in Junction City through the night to no avail.

The Junction City Police Department says that it needs the public’s help to locate the parents of two children found around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

First responders said the toddlers were found in the area of W. 7th and N. Garfield St.

As of 5:50 a.m., JCPD said the parents or guardians of the juveniles still had not been found.

Anyone with information about the children should report it to JCPD at 785-762-5912.

