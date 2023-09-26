Police search for parents of children found stranded in Junction City to no avail

Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.(Junction City Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have been looking for the parents of two children found stranded in Junction City through the night to no avail.

The Junction City Police Department says that it needs the public’s help to locate the parents of two children found around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

First responders said the toddlers were found in the area of W. 7th and N. Garfield St.

As of 5:50 a.m., JCPD said the parents or guardians of the juveniles still had not been found.

Anyone with information about the children should report it to JCPD at 785-762-5912.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka
Long-time Kansas representative to step down
Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and...
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
FILE
Homicide investigation opened after woman found dead in SE Kansas field
Thomas Hutchison, Terry Jones
Two arrested after stolen vehicle, drugs found in South Topeka

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Crews extinguish an Army National Guard truck fire on Sept. 25, 2023.
None injured after Army National Guard truck catches fire in Lawrence
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A nice day ahead