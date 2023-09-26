One injured in late Monday night shooting in Topeka

By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -One person has been shot in a late Monday night shooting in Topeka.

Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave. around 10:43 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found one male victim suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

