None injured after Army National Guard truck catches fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No soldiers were reported injured after a Kansas Army National Guard truck caught fire due to a mechanical issue in Lawrence.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 25, emergency crews were notified of a truck fire in the city.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a Kansas Army National Guard truck that had caught fire. They found the vehicle had developed an issue with the brakes as it was on its way back from Fort Riley to Lawrence.

Crews said they were able to extinguish the blaze with a “liberal dose of water.”

No injuries were reported as a result.

