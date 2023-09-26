New rule requires courts to continue pandemic-era approach to live proceedings

Laptop (FILE)
Laptop (FILE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Kansas Supreme Court rule requires district courts to continue a pandemic-era approach to making court proceedings publicly available.

The Kansas Supreme Court announced on Tuesday, Sept. 26, that it adopted Rule 160. The new rule continues a COVID-era fix to make court proceedings publicly available through livestreams.

District courts are now required to provide proceedings that would normally be available to the public through live stream, closed-circuit feed or recording. These proceedings must be broadcast live, recorded or preserved by the district court.

If a broadcast is the only way the public has access to a court proceeding, Rule 160 requires courts to stop the proceeding if the broadcast fails. Proceedings may continue when the broadcast has been restored or the public has been provided another way to access them.

Lastly, the rule updates language based on feedback received during a public comment period in the spring. The updates clarify how the rule interacts with Supreme Court Rules 1001 and 1002 which govern how digital recording devices can be used during proceedings.

When the rule was adopted, the Court said it effectively rescinded Administrative Order 2023-RL-018. The new rule continues those temporary rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic to guide courts on how to make proceedings available through court-initiated livestreams.

To read the full text of the rule, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka
Long-time Kansas representative to step down
Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and...
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
FILE
Homicide investigation opened after woman found dead in SE Kansas field
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
A new fellow with the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas plans to develop...
New KU Dole Institute of Politics Fellow to develop programming for sustainability
Eight hunters were cited after wildlife officials and a K9 found birds stashed on a marshy...
Hunters cited after stashed birds found in North-Central Kansas
Police have found the guardian of two children found stranded in Junction City overnight...
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City
No soldiers were reported injured after a Kansas Army National Guard truck caught fire due to a...
None injured after Army National Guard truck catches fire in Lawrence