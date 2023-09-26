More of the same in the days ahead

13 News Eye on Northeast Kansas
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NE Kansas is well within an above average pattern in terms of temperatures, with no clear end in sight throughout the next 6 to 7 days.

Temperatures on Tuesday reach the middle 80s across much of NE Kansas with some of us getting into the upper 80s as well. It’s been the same story since Saturday with sunny skies and low humidity.

We expect more of the same, heading towards the rest of this week and for the entirety of this upcoming weekend. The main difference will be an increase in those high temperatures with most, if not all of the region experiencing highs in the lower 90s starting on Thursday.

Overnight lows for Tuesday night should get down into the upper 50s, leading to a very similar day to Tuesday for a high temperatures tomorrow on Wednesday – in the middle 80s with lots and lots of sunshine.

Rain chances still remain extremely low over this time. It doesn’t look like any precipitation will be likely while temperatures are still this high/above average for the end of September and early October. There’s not a lot of activity going on in our atmosphere/not much atmospheric variables present or nearby with the ability to drive significant change in our current temperature regime.

Typical temperatures for this time of year would be in the middle to upper 70s. Hopefully, by the early to middle part of October, we will start to to see a more average take hold.

Will be counting down the days until NE Kansas usually sees its first frost of the season, with that typically being by the end of October!

