Model railroad show chugs into Great Overland Station

The Topeka Model Railroaders 2nd Annual Show & Swap Meet is Saturday and Sunday at Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can enjoy the lure of the railroad at a special show this weekend.

The Topeka Model Railroaders are back with their second annual show and swap meet. Stan Spice and Lawrence Bouray visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what they have planned.

The Topeka Model Railroaders 2nd Annual Show & Swap Meet is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave.

Admission is $7 for adults and $6 for children. Kids age 6 and under will be admitted free.

People will be able to enjoy Model trains, vendors, train museum artifacts and exhibits, raffles, a model contest and more. Find more details on the club’s Facebook page.

