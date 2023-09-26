McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school grounds

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A first-grade student is recovering after being struck by a stray arrow while on the playground at Roosevelt Elementary School in McPherson.

Police said on Tuesday morning, a 31-year-old man was on a neighboring property doing target practice with a bow and arrow when the arrow went wide, striking the seven-year-old in the arm.

McPherson Emergency Medical Services and Fire Rescue responded, provided medical assistance, and transported the student to McPherson Center for Health. The child was then taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where they are expected to fully recover.

During the incident, all other students were told to remain in their classrooms while emergency personnel responded.

Police arrested the man and booked him into the McPherson County Jail for aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment. His bond is set at $12,500.00.

“The McPherson Police Department reminds McPherson City residents, it is unlawful to operate an air rifle, bow and arrow, slingshot, BB gun, within the City, except within the confines of a building or structure from which the projectiles cannot escape,” said police.

The school district’s crisis team will be at the school on Tuesday and Wednesday to provide counseling to students in need of support.

