McPherson man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school grounds

McPherson, Kansas
McPherson, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A first-grade student is recovering after being struck by a stray arrow while on the playground at Roosevelt Elementary School in McPherson.

Police said on Tuesday morning, a 31-year-old man was on a neighboring property doing target practice with a bow and arrow when the arrow went wide, striking the seven-year-old in the arm.

McPherson Emergency Medical Services and Fire Rescue responded, provided medical assistance, and transported the student to McPherson Center for Health. The child was then taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where they are expected to fully recover.

During the incident, all other students were told to remain in their classrooms while emergency personnel responded.

Police arrested the man and booked him into the McPherson County Jail for aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment. His bond is set at $12,500.00.

“The McPherson Police Department reminds McPherson City residents, it is unlawful to operate an air rifle, bow and arrow, slingshot, BB gun, within the City, except within the confines of a building or structure from which the projectiles cannot escape,” said police.

The school district’s crisis team will be at the school on Tuesday and Wednesday to provide counseling to students in need of support.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka
Long-time Kansas representative to step down
Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and...
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
FILE
Homicide investigation opened after woman found dead in SE Kansas field
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE - Topeka VA
Report: VA continues to struggle with patient safety at Topeka, Leavenworth hospitals
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest involved in a fight.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest in Topeka area
FILE
Washburn amps up efforts to educate students on financial responsibility
FILE
Topeka covered wagon company competes for Coolest Thing Made in Kansas