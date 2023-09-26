Litany of alleged Manhattan child sex crimes leads to arrest of Nebraska man

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A litany of alleged child sex crimes has led to the arrest of a Nebraska man who was transported to Kansas to face the justice system.

The Riley County Police Department says that on Monday night, Sept. 25, officers arrested Nicholas Seeman, 24, of Lincoln, Neb., following an investigation into alleged child sex crimes. He was transported to the Riley Co. Jail and was jailed around 9:30 p.m.

Seeman was booked into jail on:

  • Rape - the offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14
  • Four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child - fondling
  • Four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child - intercourse
  • Two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - employment
  • Indecent solicitation of a child - sex acts
  • Two counts of criminal sodomy with a child

RCPD noted that the case was opened in March 2023.

As of Tuesday, Seeman remains behind bars on a $300,000 bond.

