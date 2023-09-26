Litany of alleged Manhattan child sex crimes leads to arrest of Nebraska man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A litany of alleged child sex crimes has led to the arrest of a Nebraska man who was transported to Kansas to face the justice system.

The Riley County Police Department says that on Monday night, Sept. 25, officers arrested Nicholas Seeman, 24, of Lincoln, Neb., following an investigation into alleged child sex crimes. He was transported to the Riley Co. Jail and was jailed around 9:30 p.m.

Seeman was booked into jail on:

Rape - the offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14

Four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child - fondling

Four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child - intercourse

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - employment

Indecent solicitation of a child - sex acts

Two counts of criminal sodomy with a child

RCPD noted that the case was opened in March 2023.

As of Tuesday, Seeman remains behind bars on a $300,000 bond.

