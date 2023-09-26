Kansas hoops picks up 4-star recruit

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball has added its second commitment to its 2024 class.

Four-star point guard Labaron Philon announced his commitment to the Jayhawks, confirming it with On3 Sports on Monday night.

The 6′3″, 175-lb Alabama native chose Kansas over Alabama, Cincinnati, and Ole Miss. He was previously committed to Auburn.

In a statement to On3, Philon said, “I chose Kansas because my game can fit into their system really well. Coach Self is one of the best coaches ever and I can come in and make a big impact for the team.”

Philon is joining 5-star prospect Flory Bidunga in the Jayhawks’ Class of 2024.

