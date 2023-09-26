K-State’s McCain Performance Series to feature 38 Special

K-State officials said arena rock band 38 SPECIAL will perform at McCain Auditorium at 7:30...
K-State officials said arena rock band 38 SPECIAL will perform at McCain Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Tickets are on sale now.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series will feature hits from the ‘80s with 38 Special.

Kansas State University officials said arena rock band 38 Special is set to entertain audiences with the hits of the ‘80s as part of the McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 in the Kansas State University McCain Auditorium.

According to K-State officials, after more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to bring a signature blast of southern rock to more than 100 cities per year, and thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive performance. 39 Special’s arena-rock pop hits include “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

Tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and under get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

For more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka
Long-time Kansas representative to step down
Authorities describe the suspect a black female in her early 40s, standing about 5′8″ and...
FBI looking for Topeka bank robbery suspect
FILE
Homicide investigation opened after woman found dead in SE Kansas field
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Eight hunters were cited after wildlife officials and a K9 found birds stashed on a marshy...
Hunters cited after stashed birds found in North-Central Kansas
Police have found the guardian of two children found stranded in Junction City overnight...
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City
No soldiers were reported injured after a Kansas Army National Guard truck caught fire due to a...
None injured after Army National Guard truck catches fire in Lawrence
Nixon Castro
Sparking SUV leads to DUI arrest following rollover crash in Northeastern Kansas